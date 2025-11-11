Software firm Salesforce to train 100K Indian learners in AI by June 2026

Global software firm Salesforce on Tuesday said it aims to train 100,000 learners in India by June 2026. In partnership with SmartBridge, a talent accelerator and edtech firm, the company will impart artificial intelligence (AI) skills under the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ programme.

The YuvAI programme, which stands for Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI, is a nationwide AI skilling initiative that aims to equip learners across India with future-ready AI skills.

Who will benefit from Salesforce’s YuvaAI initiative?

The companies will focus on learners from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, targeting participants from both academia and industry. Through