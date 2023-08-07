The domestic and global economic changes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have altered the corporate profit rankings in India. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which has topped India Inc's profit chart for over a decade, was surpassed by State Bank of India (SBI) in the first quarter of 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The country's largest lender reported a consolidated net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of Rs 66,860 crore during the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June this year, ahead of RIL's TTM adjusted net profit of Rs 64,758 crore in the same quarter. The public-sector lender's quarterly net profit in Q1FY24 was Rs 18,537 crore, also exceeding RIL's quarterly net profit of Rs 16,011 crore.This marks only the second instance in the past two decades when SBI has reported a higher net profit on a TTM basis. The previous instance was in the July-September 2012 quarter, when SBI's TTM net profit was Rs 18,810 crore, against RIL's consolidated net profit of Rs 18,588 crore.Historically, RIL has competed with public-sector oil & gas giants such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for the position of the country's most profitable firm.RIL was last surpassed in the profit rankings by IOC during the TTM ended June 2013. Before that, ONGC had outperformed RIL in profits up to the December 2012 quarter.RIL's decline in the rankings came after a significant drop in refining and petrochemical operations in its oil-to-chemicals business due to adverse price movements in global fuel and petrochemicals following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Consequently, RIL's consolidated net profit fell 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,011 crore in Q1FY24, marking its weakest performance in the last 11 quarters.On the other hand, State Bank of India reported another quarter of record-high earnings owing to faster credit growth, an increasing spread between loan and deposit interest rates, and a reversal of past bad loans. The bank's net profit surged 153.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24, based on a low base in the first quarter of the previous financial year.SBI's remarkable turnaround from losses up until the Q1FY19 quarter is part of the wider trend of growing influence of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors in the Indian economy and corporate world. Companies in the BFSI sector now account for nearly 35 per cent of corporate profits, a significant rise from around 10 per cent prior to the pandemic.In contrast, there has been a relative decline in the industrial and manufacturing sector companies in recent years, leading to poor revenue and profit growth for companies in this space. For instance, the annual profit before interest and taxes (PBIT) of RIL’s oil refining and petrochemical division has remained largely unchanged in the last four years. Most of the incremental growth in RIL's consolidated earnings has come from its newer non-industrial business ventures, such as retail and telecom services. However, these newer divisions are not yet as profitable as their older industrial businesses, leading to pressure on their overall earnings. RIL’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY24 was very similar to its earnings in the December 2021 quarter, despite growth in its new businesses during the period.