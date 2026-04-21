SBI moves SC to review spectrum ruling, flags errors in IBC interpretation

Acting on behalf of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Aircel group entities, SBI has contended that the ruling suffers from “errors apparent on the face of the record” and has resulted in “manifest injustice” to stakeholders. The review petition challenges the court’s conclusion that spectrum, though reflected as an asset in company books, cannot be subjected to proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The bank has argued that the judgment failed to address several key questions that were originally framed for adjudication, including whether lenders have a valid security interest over spectrum and whether government dues qualify as operational debt. According to the petition, the court narrowed the dispute to a single issue — whether telecom companies could invoke insolvency to avoid licence dues — while overlooking broader legal questions central to the case.

SBI has also disputed the court’s observations on the nature of insolvency proceedings initiated by telecom companies, particularly the suggestion that such processes were triggered to evade government payments. It maintains that insolvency proceedings involving Aircel entities were initiated in good faith and duly admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal after establishing financial distress.

A key plank of the review plea is the treatment of lenders’ rights. The petition points to loan agreements and mortgage documents that, it says, created enforceable security interests over spectrum usage rights. By failing to consider these, the judgment has effectively undermined creditor protections and could force banks to reassess lending to sectors dependent on state-granted rights, such as telecom, mining, and infrastructure.

The plea said the challenged judgment “effectively caused nullification and undermining of the legitimate security interest created in favour of the lenders”, which goes “to the very heart of the determination of the rights of the lenders under IBC, especially for telecom companies”.

The plea further argues that the ruling draws an artificial distinction between voluntary and creditor-driven insolvency processes, one not recognised under the IBC framework. It also faults the court for not considering that the Department of Telecommunications had participated in the insolvency process as a creditor, including filing claims and engaging with resolution plans.

Highlighting broader implications, SBI has cautioned that the judgment could disrupt financing across regulated sectors and weaken the insolvency regime’s objective of value maximisation. The bank has urged the top court to revisit the findings in open court, stating that the ruling may otherwise have “grave and irreversible” consequences for creditors and the economy.

The review petition arises from a batch of appeals involving Aircel and other telecom companies, where the apex court examined whether spectrum, a natural resource allocated by the state, could be treated as part of a corporate debtor’s assets during insolvency.

The Supreme Court had in February held that spectrum cannot be treated as a corporate asset capable of being restructured under the IBC, placing it beyond the insolvency asset pool.

“We hold that spectrum allocated to TSPs (telecom service providers) and shown in their books of account as an ‘asset’ cannot be subjected to proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” a bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar said in their ruling.

Framing the constitutional context, the court observed, “We could demystify the legal challenge by first understanding spectrum as a material resource, precisely as what our Constitution refers to as the material resource of the community.”

The judgment arose from the insolvency of Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, and Dishnet Wireless Limited. After defaulting on licence fee and spectrum usage charges, the companies entered voluntary insolvency in 2018. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) filed claims of nearly Rs 9,900 crore towards unpaid dues. Lenders led by State Bank of India argued that spectrum usage rights, reflected as intangible assets, could be dealt with under the IBC framework.

The SC judgment has cleared the path for DoT to take back airwaves allocated to Aircel, Reliance Communications, and Videocon, said sources aware of the development, adding that the DoT was examining the apex court’s order and would begin proceedings to take the spectrum back soon.

The DoT would take a legal opinion before issuing official communication for terminating the licences and spectrum assignments to the companies.

“Since they haven’t paid any dues and there are other non-compliances, the grounds for termination will be determined, after which licences will be cancelled and spectrum will be taken back,” one of the sources said, requesting anonymity. One or more conditions may be taken into account for cancelling the licences. Licences in some circles that had earlier expired were extended by the courts, so those would now be formally cancelled.

However, the spectrum returning to the government will not be put up for auction in the upcoming round, the sources said, as the process for the next round had already begun. While the spectrum locked in litigation has been freed, the resolution of the legal entity will continue to be decided by the IRP, and the DoT will not interfere in that issue, the sources added.

The Supreme Court bench had also cautioned against allowing the IBC to recast sovereign resource governance, and said that the statutory regime under IBC cannot be permitted to make inroads into the telecom sector and rewrite and restructure the rights and liabilities arising out of administration, usage, and transfers of spectrum, which operate under an exclusive legal regime concerning telecommunications.

“The disharmony caused by applying IBC to the telecom sector, which operates under a different legal regime, was never intended by Parliament,” the bench added.

Referring to Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the court reiterated that the Union retains exclusive privilege over telecommunication systems.

The court clarified that the grant of a telecom licence, including the right to use spectrum, does not effect a transfer of ownership or proprietary interest.

“What is conferred is a limited, conditional, and revocable privilege to use spectrum,” it said.

Accounting treatment does not determine legal character, the bench said.

“Recognition of spectrum licensing rights as an intangible asset in the balance sheet is not determinative of recognition or transfer of ownership of the spectrum to TSPs,” the bench said.

The ruling cements the position that spectrum, described by the court as a “material resource of the community”, belongs to the public, with the government acting as trustee. Insolvency proceedings cannot be used to reorganise ownership or control of such a resource to avoid statutory dues.