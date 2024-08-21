Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Shogun Organics develops, patents mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin

Shogun Organics develops, patents mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin

Shogun Organics holds the patent for Renofluthrin and has partnered exclusively with GCPL for its use in India

Dengue, Mosquito

The molecule has undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee. | Representative photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shogun Organics, a part of Safex Chemicals Group, on Wednesday said it has developed and patented mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin.
In a statement, the company said it has developed "Renofluthrin, India's first indigenously developed and patented mosquito repellent molecule".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The research and development of Renofluthrin was carried out in partnership with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), combining Shogun's expertise in molecule development with GCPL's market reach.
Shogun Organics holds the patent for Renofluthrin and has partnered exclusively with GCPL for its use in India.
Speaking on this invention, Safex Chemicals Group Director Neeraj Jindal said, "Renofluthrin is not just a new product, but a testament to India's growing prowess in molecular development. After ten years of dedicated scientific work and substantial investment, we are proud to introduce a solution that makes India self-reliant in mosquito control technology".
Shogun Organics is committed to invest in R&D to bring more such products in the future, he added.

More From This Section

IPO

Ireda to float FPO of Rs 4,500 crore; firm to take nod in meeting on Aug 29

Decathlon

French retailer Decathlon to invest around Rs 900 cr in India in 5 years

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Lenders ask KSK Mahanadi Power Company bidders to better Adani offer

ICICI Securities

NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities; firm's shares sees major drop

salman khan, salman

GRM Overseas appoints bollywood star Salman Khan as brand ambassador

"Renofluthrin promises to be twice as effective as existing formulations in liquid vaporiser formats currently available in the Indian market. Notably, it continues to repel mosquitoes for up to two hours after being switched off, offering extended protection to users," the company claimed.
Jindal said, "Renofluthrin has demonstrated efficacy against multiple mosquito species, including Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex, which are responsible for spreading diseases like malaria and dengue".
The molecule has undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC), he added.
In May 2021, Safex Chemicals India Ltd announced the acquisition of Shogun Organics, enabling Safex to enter the home care manufacturing segment.
Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK. The company is backed by ChrisCap, further strengthening its financial and strategic position.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Mosquito Day 2024

World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more

Rising cases of mosquito borne diseases

Rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases alarms authorities in Maharashtra

mosquito, dengue, malaria

BMC launches 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign to battle dengue, details here

netically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at Oxitec factory in Piracicaba, Brazil

Preventing mosquito bites: Here's how to protect yourself and your family

netically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at Oxitec factory in Piracicaba, Brazil

Kerala gets 14 new Zika Virus cases: Know symptoms, prevention and cure

Topics : Mosquito disease-carrying mosquitoes Patents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon