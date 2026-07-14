Sigma Advanced to acquire aerospace supplier Bromford for ₹153 crore

Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire UK-based Bromford Precision Solutions Ltd for ₹153 crore (£11.89 million), bolstering its aerospace manufacturing capabilities and expanding its presence in the global aero-engine supply chain.

Founded in 1988 and based in Leicestershire, Bromford manufactures high-precision aero-engine rings and other critical engine structures. The company supplies components to global aerospace and power-generation customers and holds approvals from Rolls-Royce and Siemens.

Sigma said it is acquiring Bromford at a valuation of about 4.6 times its estimated annual operating profit (Ebitda), adding that it expects the deal to boost future earnings and create shareholder value.

The acquisition complements the capabilities of the company’s UK subsidiary, Nasmyth Group, by expanding its product portfolio within the Rolls-Royce supply chain and strengthening its manufacturing platform. The combined business will offer a wider range of components for aerospace and power-generation original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Sigma plans to improve Bromford's margins through automation and capital investment, shift select manufacturing to India to lower costs, and deepen relationships with existing customers through long-term supply agreements.

"This acquisition strengthens Sigma's position within one of the most demanding aero-engine supply chains in the world," Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kalidindi said. The company said the transaction supports its strategy of building a globally integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing platform with operations across India and the UK.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of July, subject to customary closing conditions.