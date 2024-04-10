Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Signature Global net debt up 6% in FY24 to Rs 1,160 cr on land acquisitions

On Sunday, Signature Global reported that its sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 7,270 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 3,430 crore in the previous financial year

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

"The increase in net debt is due to significant addition to our land portfolio during the current financial year," Gurugram-based Signature Global said | (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global's net debt increased by 6 per cent last fiscal to Rs 1,160 crore due to land acquisitions for the development of housing projects.
According to the latest operational update, the company's net debt stood at Rs 1,160 crore at the end of 2023-24 fiscal, as compared to Rs 1,090 crore in FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The increase in net debt is due to significant addition to our land portfolio during the current financial year," Gurugram-based Signature Global said.
On Sunday, Signature Global reported that its sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 7,270 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 3,430 crore in the previous financial year.
In March, the company sold 1,008 luxury homes for around Rs 3,600 crore in its new project at Gurugram, Haryana, helping the company achieve record sales bookings during the last fiscal and beating the target of Rs 4,500 crore for 2023-24.
The company sold 4,619 units during the last fiscal, as against 4,512 units in 2022-23.
In terms of area, Signature Global sold 6.18 million (61.8 lakh) square feet in 2023-24, up from 4.35 million (43.5 lakh) square feet in the preceding years.
Sales realisation for the 2023-24 averaged Rs 11,762 per square feet compared to Rs 7,886 per square feet in the previous fiscal.
Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "On both fronts pre-sales and collections, we were able to beat the guidance very comfortably and we are sure FY'25 will also be the year of robust growth for the company as we focus on expanding our footprints in mid-income and premium segment."

The company, which got listed in September 2023 on stock exchanges, has been acquiring land outright and also partnering with landlords to develop projects in coming years.
In February, Signature Global entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a landlord for the 20.32 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The total development potential on this land is 28.4 lakh square feet of residential space with a potential revenue of Rs 4,500 crore.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Signature Global Q2 loss narrows to Rs 20 cr; buys 25 acres in Gurugram

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Logitech launches Signature Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo in India: Details

Realty firm Signature Global posts Rs 7.18 cr net loss for Apr-Jun

India fastest growing market, 25% growth expected in 2024-26: Bridgestone

Summer cheer for beer firm United Breweries as margins remain stable

Tesla & Reliance may join hands for EV manufacturing plant in India: Report

Battleground 2024: Next govt to pursue reforms agenda, says Citigroup

MNRE extends deadline for R&D proposals under green hydrogen mission

During February itself, the company signed three more joint development agreements (JDAs) with landlords to develop housing projects on a total of 21.38 acres of land parcel. The development potential is 32 lakh square feet of residential space and estimated revenue of more than Rs 5000 crore.
Till December 2023, Signature Global has delivered 6.7 million square feet area. It is developing 16.9 million square feet area and has a forthcoming pipeline of 28.4 million square feet of saleable area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Signature Global Debt Land Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon