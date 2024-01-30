Sensex (    %)
                        
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Jan Bures as head sales, marketing

Effective February 1, Bures will succeed Christian Cahn von Seelen, whose tenure in in India will conclude, the company said in a statement

Skoda drives in all new Kodiaq at Rs 34.99 lakh

In his new role, Bures will oversee the operations of the group brands Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini in the Indian market

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Jan Bures as the new board member and Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Digital.
Effective February 1, Bures will succeed Christian Cahn von Seelen, whose tenure in in India will conclude, the company said in a statement.
In his new role, Bures will oversee the operations of the group brands Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini in the Indian market, it said.
It involves leading the sales, marketing, and aftersales business for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's brands, as per the statement.
He has a career spanning over 30 years within the Volkswagen Group and has several key positions in America, Germany, the Middle East, and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

