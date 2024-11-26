Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

While the matter of discussion was not immediately clear, the visit comes as SoftBank eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in Asia's third-largest economy

Masayoshi SonPhotographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Indian shopping website OfBusiness, another firm SoftBank backs, is targeting a $1billion IPO in 2025. | File Photo: Bloomberg/Photographer: Toru Hanai

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

While the matter of discussion was not immediately clear, the visit comes as SoftBank eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in Asia's third-largest economy.

The source added that Son met Mukesh Ambani - India's richest man and chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries - on Tuesday. The duo discussed potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India.

Son's final schedule could change, the source said. They did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

 

SoftBank, Reliance and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SoftBank has reaped gains from successful listings of its backed companies, the most recent of which is food delivery firm Swiggy.

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils latest XUV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs

Infosys

Infosys to give 90% bonus payouts to eligible employees for Q2 FY25

Zee

Arbitral tribunal rejects Zee Entertainment's claims against PSU RailTel

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet arm gets CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Walmart's Flipkart

Adani

Moody's, Fitch revise rating outlook to negative on Adani group firms

Indian shopping website OfBusiness, another firm SoftBank backs, is targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2025 amid a boom in Indian primary markets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajeev Misra, One Investment Management

Rajeev Misra's OneIM upsizes to $8 billion to enhance investments

Softbank

SoftBank returns to quarterly profit with $7.7 bn gain, beats expectations

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric expands service by 30%; adds over 50 centres, 500 technicians

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Arm Holdings to cancel licence agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank to invest $500 mn in OpenAI's latest funding: Report

Topics : Narendra Modi SoftBank Softbank Group Indian market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon