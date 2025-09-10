Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / 'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that "some data" was affected in a cybersecurity incident disclosed last week, which has disrupted production and sales at the British luxury carmaker.

JLR did not provide details on what kind of data was affected but said it was informing relevant authorities.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The British carmaker last week shut down its systems to mitigate the breach's impact, adding to its woes around launch delays and slowing demand.

 

British media have named several parties claiming responsibility for the incident and have said the disruption could last several weeks, but JLR has not confirmed or denied those reports.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

