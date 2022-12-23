JUST IN
Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture
Apollo Hospitals conduct 5G-based tech trial for colon cancer detection
Come 2023, you will not be able to share Netflix password with others
Apple on mission to make its AR headsets feel more immersive via gyroscopes
Quora launches platform 'Poe' for back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?
Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPad models: Report
Google changes release schedule for Chrome 110 to monitor release
Spotify working on HealthKit integration to provide workout playlists
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bethesda softworks' three future games will be Xbox-exclusive: Microsoft

For years, the company has made it very obvious that it is acquiring studios to support Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives

Topics
Microsoft | gaming industry | online games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft's lawyers have revealed that there are three upcoming games from the video game company Bethesda Softworks that will be Xbox-exclusive.

They revealed this in a response to the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal, reports The Verge.

"Xbox anticipates that three future titles--REDACTED--all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups --will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs," read a passage in Microsoft's response.

Other than the third unknown game, the tech giant would make Bethesda's 'Starfield' and 'The Elder Scrolls VI' exclusive to Xbox and PC, the report said.

For years, the company has made it very obvious that it is acquiring studios to support Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The FTC had sued Microsoft from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard and its blockbuster game 'Call of Duty' for $69 billion.

The FTC had said that the deal, the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 10:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU