SpiceJet's shares end over 19% higher amid reports of stake sale

SpiceJet's shares jumped over 19 per cent after media reports stated that IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was buying a 'sizeable' stake in the airline.

Following the reports, SpiceJet's shares ended Friday's session 19.39 per cent higher at Rs 43.60 on the BSE. The airline's market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,982.85 crore.

Queries sent to SpiceJet and Rakesh Gangwal remained unanswered till press time.

Currently, the promoter group in SpiceJet, which includes Ajay Singh and his family, and Spice Healthcare, own 56.5 per cent stake in the airline.

The airline commands a 4.4 per cent share in the domestic aviation market.

Rakesh Gangwal has also been paring down his stake in IndiGo following a dispute over corporate governance issues with co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

In August this year, Interglobe Aviation's (IndiGo's parent company) promoter, Shobha Gangwal, sold 3 per cent stake in the company. She had sold a total of 11.52 million shares between Rs 2,441 and Rs 2,427 per share to mop up Rs 2,802 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed.

Prior to the stake sale, Rakesh Gangwal and his family held a 29.72 per cent stake in Interglobe.

In September last year, the Gangwal family had sold about 2.8 per cent stake through block deals for around Rs 2,000 crore, bringing down its holdings to 33.78 per cent.

In February this year, the Gangwal family had reduced its stake by a further 4 per cent for around Rs 2,900 crore in a block deal.

One of the founders of IndiGo, Gangwal was the president and chief executive officer of US Airways Group from 1998 until his resignation in 2001. He later served as head of travel technology firm Worldspan Technologies before setting up IndiGo with Rahul Bhatia.

SpiceJet had reported a net profit of Rs 197.6 crore for the first quarter of FY24 after recording a net loss of Rs 6.2 crore on a consolidated basis in the last quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).

Last month, the airline paid $1.5 million to Swiss company Credit Suisse following a Supreme Court directive.

Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been embroiled in a legal conflict since 2015 concerning outstanding debts of approximately $24 million. In August 2022, both parties informed the Supreme Court that they had come to an agreement. Nevertheless, in March 2023, Credit Suisse initiated a contempt case against Singh and the airline, asserting that they had not honoured their payment obligations as outlined in the settlement terms.