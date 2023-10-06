close
TCS to consider buyback of shares in board meeting on October 11

The last instance when TCS proposed a buyback plan was in March 2022. The buyback share price was Rs 4,500 per share

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services player, announced today that the company would consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares at the meeting scheduled for October 11, 2023.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting on October 11, 2023," stated the company in a regulatory filing.

The last instance when TCS proposed a buyback plan was in March 2022. The buyback share price was Rs 4,500 per share, with a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore. The company completed its buyback programme between March 9 and March 23.

Before this, TCS conducted buybacks in 2020, 2018, and 2017, repurchasing shares worth Rs 3,000 crore, Rs 2,100 crore, and Rs 2,850 crore, respectively.

Recently, several top Indian IT firms have opted for buyback programmes. In February this year, Infosys completed its Rs 9,300 crore share buyback programme. Wipro also initiated a Rs 12,000 crore buyback programme, which concluded on June 30, 2023.

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Buybacks Indian IT services firms stock market trading

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

