State-run BPCL to sign $780 million oil deal with Brazil's Petrobras

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will buy 12 million oil ‍barrels for $780 million from ​Brazil's Petrobas in fiscal 2027, twice the size of its 2026 contract, to partly replace Russian oil, a government statement said on Friday.

Indian refiners are redrafting their oil import strategies, buying more oil from ​Middle Eastern, African and South American countries to make up for a reduction in Russian oil supplies.

The deal between the Indian state-run refiner and Brazil's national oil company will be signed next week at the India Energy Week conference, the statement added.

OTHER PACTS

During the four-day conference beginning Jan 27, state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) will also sign a preliminary deal with France's TotalEnergies to build a 200 kilotons per year sustainable aviation fuel project at ‌Paradip in eastern Odisha state.

 

Additionally, NRL ​and explorer Oil India Ltd will sign a preliminary deal with TotalEnergies to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet future demand of the two ‍Indian companies.

Separately, BharatPetro Resources Ltd - an unit of BPCL - is set to sign a pact with ‍Shell ‌to buy stakes ​in oil and gas ‍companies across the world, the government statement said.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

