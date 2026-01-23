Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Industries looking for acquisitions in consumer sector: Nadir Godrej

Godrej Industries looking for acquisitions in consumer sector: Nadir Godrej

Nadir Godrej also said the group's food ​and agri business, Godrej Agrovet, is looking for prospects in the animal feed category

Nadir Godrej

Nadir Godrej | Image: www.godrejindustries.com

Reuters DAVOS, Switzerland
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian real estate-to-dairy conglomerate Godrej Industries is eyeing acquisitions in the consumer goods and ‍animal feed sectors despite the ​high valuations of young companies, the group chair has said.

Dealmaking in the Indian consumer goods and retail sector has picked up as large groups chase growth, reaching a four-year high for January-September, investment bank Equirus Capital said.

"We are constantly looking for acquisitions," Nadir Godrej told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday, on the ​sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Godrej Consumer Products last year bought men's grooming brand Muuchstac for about ₹450 crore ($49 million).

 

Strong demographics, rising consumption and supportive policies continue to attract capital to the world's fourth-largest economy, Rahul Saraf, head of investment banking at Citi India, told the GMF in Davos.

Also Read

Hemant Malik, Executive Director of ITC and in charge of foods and personal care products businesses

We will not buy at any price, says ITC's Hemant Malik on acquisitionspremium

Reliance Consumer Products, Velvette

Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore markpremium

quick commerce companies

US-based Bernstein sees volatile 2026 for India's e-commerce market

fmcg, mart

FMCG players witness strong Q3 recovery on demand surge, margin expansion

Consumer market, retail, FMCG

Indian FMCG set for stronger quarters with 5% volume growth: Report

But high valuations are sometimes a pain point.

"Part of the high valuation in India is because it has very high growth rates. You don't have those growth rates in Europe or in America," Saraf said.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts India's economy will expand more than 7% in fiscal 2026, far outpacing the global average, while its communications department director called the country "a key growth engine for ‌the world".

Nadir Godrej also said the group's food ​and agri business, Godrej Agrovet, is looking for prospects in the animal feed category, but "never found a really good target" as most peers are regional.

In light of U.S. tariffs on imports from India, the group's consumer business is "working harder ‍in other markets" even though its direct exports to the U.S. are minor, Godrej said.

The group, home to Godrej Properties, does not expect a slowdown ‍in ‌its real estate ​business, he said. Analysts polled by Reuters say a ‍boom in the luxury housing sector will peter out within five years. ($1 = 91.6240 ‍Indian ‍rupees)

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Fintech Juspay raises $50 mn in Series D follow-on at $1.2 bn valuation

Adani, Gautam Adani

US SEC seeks alternative pathway to advance stalled Adani fraud case

Anil Ambani

SC issues notices to Anil Ambani, ADAG on PIL alleging banking fraud

Trusted Aerospace Engineering

TASE Global inaugurates ₹150 crore aerostructures facility near Chennai

Sunil Mehta, Chairman, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank chairman Sunil Mehta to step down, Arijit Basu to succeed

Topics : Godrej Industries consumer market FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance