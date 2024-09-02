Business Standard
Sterlite Tech to pay Rs 4 cr to Data Management Centre for settling dispute

Data Management Centre had claimed damages worth $2.7 million (about Rs 23 crore) before Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Sterlite Technologies (STL) for delay and failure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Broadband technology firm Sterlite Technologies has agreed to pay $467,400 (about Rs 4 crore) to the Data Management Centre for dispute settlement, a regulatory filing said on Monday.
Data Management Centre had claimed damages worth $2.7 million (about Rs 23 crore) before Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Sterlite Technologies (STL) for delay and failure by the broadband technology to meet obligations under their agreement.
"Without admission of liability, a Settlement Agreement was executed between the Parties wherein Sterlite agrees to pay DMC a net sum of $467,400 towards full and final settlement of all claims between the parties," the filing said.
STL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling optical fibre cables.
Shares of the company closed at 131.15 apiece, down by 0.3 per cent at BSE on Monday.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

