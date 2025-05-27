Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Sumadhura enters coworking business with 1.3 lakh sq ft centre in Bengaluru

Sumadhura enters coworking business with 1.3 lakh sq ft centre in Bengaluru

There is a strong interest from sectors such as IT/ITeS, agri-tech, and pharma, he added. Sumadhura Group has delivered 54 projects covering over 13 million square feet

The first centre is located within Sumadhura's commercial complex - Capitol Towers- in Whitefield, Bengaluru. | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Realty firm Sumadhura Group has forayed into the co-working business with the opening of its first centre in Bengaluru, covering 1.3 lakh square feet area, as it sees huge demand for managed flexible workspaces from corporates.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group said it has set up a separate vertical 'workship' to provide premium managed office spaces to corporates.

"We have already opened our first centre in Bengaluru and the plan is to add 3 more centres this fiscal with a total portfolio of 5 lakh sq ft area," said Madhusudhan G, Chairman & Managing Director of Sumadhura Group.

 

He said the workship will take office space on lease from the parent firm Sumadhura Group as well as from other builders.

In the first centre, Madhusudhan G said the company is providing workspaces at around Rs 15,000 per desk.

The first centre is located within Sumadhura's commercial complex - Capitol Towers- in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

"India is witnessing a significant shift in how workspaces are perceived and utilised, with a growing demand for high-quality, flexible, and premium managed office spaces. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are leading this transformation,"Madhusudhan said.

There is a strong interest from sectors such as IT/ITeS, agri-tech, and pharma, he added. Sumadhura Group has delivered 54 projects covering over 13 million square feet. The company is developing real estate projects mainly in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Topics : coworking space coworking Real estate firms

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

