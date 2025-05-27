Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Marwadi Chandarana to buy 75% stake in TruCap Finance for Rs 207 crore

Marwadi Chandarana to buy 75% stake in TruCap Finance for Rs 207 crore

Following the investment, MCG will be classified as the new promoter, and the existing promoter group's stake will be reduced to zero

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

This transaction will trigger an open offer under the Sebi's rules (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers has entered into an agreement to acquire 75 per cent stake in non-banking financial company TruCap Finance with an investment of Rs 207 crore.

This investment includes a mix of capital infusion through preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, and a secondary purchase of 3.68 crore shares from the existing promoter group of TruCap, the NBFC said in a stock exchange filing.

This transaction will trigger an open offer under the Sebi's rules.

Following the investment, MCG will be classified as the new promoter, and the existing promoter group's stake will be reduced to zero.

 

In its filing on Monday, the NBFC said, "Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt Ltd, an entity of Marwadi Chandarana Group (MCG) has entered into definitive documents to acquire a majority stake (approximately 75 per cent) in TruCap Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company".

Also Read

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life, Vidyaniti acquire 4.25% stake in NHIT for Rs 1,100 crore

PremiumDevyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Sky Gate buy gives us entry into cloud kitchens: Devyani International

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto to acquire majority stake in KTM with €600 mn fresh infusion

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI buys ex-Apple designer Jony Ive's io for $6.4 bn in AI expansion

PremiumThe much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

FY25 marks among the least ever spends on taking companies private

With a combined net worth of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, MCG Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong presence in capital markets and financial services for over 30 years.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone in TruCap's journey and will result in a stronger balance sheet with formidable access to capital for sustainable growth in future years", the NBFC said.

With a network of 117 branches spread largely across Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns, TruCap will continue to focus on enhancing growth, profitability and capital efficiency through gold loans, MSME business loans and electric vehicles financing.

Commenting on the transaction, the founders and promoters of the Marwadi Chandarana Group Ketan Marwadi and Jitubhai Chandarana said, "This acquisition, along with the proposed equity capital infusion, is expected to deliver long-term value to all stakeholders, including customers, employees, lenders, and shareholders. The improved capital strength and MCG Group's backing are likely to positively influence TruCap's credit profile and ratings".

Since commencing lending operations in 2018, TruCap has cumulatively disbursed more than Rs 5,550 crore and served over 4.46 lakh customers. As of March 31, 2025, TruCap's active borrower base stood at 65,640, and the company's lending programs have been supported by more than 40 banks and financial institutions over the past five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

workplace, walking, office, physical health

Sumadhura launches Workship, targets 10,000 flex seats in 3 years

Jio Financial Services

JioBlackRock receives Sebi nod, appoints Sid Swaminathan as MD and CEO

Sanlam

Sanlam invests Rs 105 crore for 23% stake in Shriram Group's AMC arm

IPO, Initial public offerings

CIEL HR posts 35% profit growth, expands HR tech ahead of planned IPO

Office, Office space

Prime Fund buys Saket's Prius Platinum office asset from Kotak Alt

Topics : acquisition Mergers & Acquisitions Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon