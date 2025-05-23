Friday, May 23, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED conducts raids on Jaypee Infratech, others in ₹12,000 cr fraud

ED conducts raids on Jaypee Infratech, others in ₹12,000 cr fraud

The raids are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said

Deposit money as directed, Tihar is not far, Supreme Court warns Jaypee

sociated entities of the group like Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Reality are also being covered (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations as part of a money laundering probe against Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates and some others in a Rs 12,000 crore investment fraud case, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The searches are in the case related to Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates Limited and others for alleged fraud with homebuyers and investors of around Rs 12,000 crore and linked "diversion" of funds, they said.

Asociated entities of the group like Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Reality are also being covered, the sources said.

 

There was no immediate response from the companies concerned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance to double investments in Northeast to Rs 75,000 cr: Mukesh Ambani

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Reliance to invest ₹75,000 cr, Adani Group ₹50,000 cr in Northeast region

Honasa Consumer targets double-digit revenue growth, eyes Mamaearth revival

Honasa Consumer targets double-digit revenue growth, eyes Mamaearth revival

Reliance

Reliance targets 600 million Indian shoppers with kirana-led FMCG plan

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Jaypee Infratech Jaypee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon