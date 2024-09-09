Business Standard
Suzlon secures India's largest wind energy order from NTPC Green

The 1,166 MW energy project will serve three million households upon completion

Suzlon

This deal also marks the company’s first direct wind energy order from NGEL, signaling the renewable energy major’s return to the PSU market | Photo: Shutterstock

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Suzlon Group on Monday said it has bagged India’s largest wind energy order till date as it entered into a pact with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), the renewables arm of NTPC Limited, to build 1,166 megawatt (MW) project in Gujarat.

The project involves installing 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at three sites in Gujarat.
Two out of the three projects are operated by NTPC Renewable Energy, while the other is a collaboration with Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy.

“This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state’s leadership in renewable energy,” said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group. 
 

The contract brings Suzlon’s cumulative order book to nearly 5 GW as of September 3.

This deal also marks the company’s first direct wind energy order from NGEL, signaling the renewable energy major’s return to the PSU market. The wind power generated will serve approximately three million households upon completion.

“While it is India’s largest wind energy order, this project is also the first of many more such transformative projects between the two in the future,” said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.

“This strategic collaboration, featuring our flagship product the S144,3.15 MW wind turbine, is set to become a landmark case study in the sector, showcasing the success of the Make in India initiative by advancing local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

NTPC, India’s largest energy conglomerate, plans to add 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. This project forms a significant part of that goal and is expected to boost India’s renewable energy efforts, with Suzlon managing equipment supply, installation, and maintenance. 

Topics : Suzlon Group NTPC renewable

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

