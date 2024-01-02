Sensex (    %)
                        
Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24% to 79,483 units in Dec

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold 63,912 vehicles in December, as per a company statement

Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

(V Storm SX) PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday said its vehicle sales increased 24 per cent year-on-year to 79,483 units in December.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold 63,912 vehicles in December, as per a company statement.
"The company closed December 2023 with total sales of 79,483 units, recording 24 per cent year-on-year growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India said in the statement.
Of the total two-wheeler sales last month, the domestic sales volume stood at 69,025 units, while the remaining 10,458 units were retailed in the overseas markets, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzuki Motorcycle India vehicle sales automobile industry

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

