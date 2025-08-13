Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Brigade Hotels signs agreement to build 6 new Marriott hotels by FY30

Brigade Hotels signs agreement to build 6 new Marriott hotels by FY30

Hotels to come up under The Ritz-Carlton, Fairfield by Marriott, JW Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott brands

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)

The American hospitality chain currently has over 155 hotels and over 29,000 rooms in more than 40 Indian cities. | (Photo: Company Website)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHV), which recently listed on the bourses, on Wednesday signed a multi-deal agreement with global hotel chain Marriott International to develop six hotels for the company.
 
Coming up in four key southern cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi — the move will add about 940 keys to BHV’s portfolio in the country, taking it to 3,300 keys.
 
The new hotels will be classified under the Fairfield by Marriott, JW Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton brands.
 
“With this signing, Brigade reinforces its nearly 15-year partnership with Marriott, further strengthening a successful relationship and bringing the total to eight hotels with Marriott, totalling 1,388 keys,” the company stated in a release.
 
 
While the Courtyard by Marriott offering at Chennai World Trade Center with 45 keys is expected to open in financial year 2027 (FY27), the Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru International Airport (224 keys) and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Brigade Valencia (151 keys) are set to open in FY28.

Additionally, the JW Marriott at OMR Chennai with 250 keys, the 70-key all-villa Ritz-Carlton Vaikom Island in Kerala, and the mixed-use Thiruvananthapuram Marriott Hotel World Trade Center with 200 keys are set to open in FY30.
 
“Our growth strategy focuses on being present where our guests want us to be. Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and leveraging the strength of our diverse brand portfolio, we are confident these new developments will meet the needs of travellers, for every trip purpose,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott International.
 
Last month, the NASDAQ-listed global hospitality major had signed an agreement with Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality for six new hotels — at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Mundra in Gujarat, and Pune and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra — by 2030.
 
The American hospitality chain currently has over 155 hotels and over 29,000 rooms in more than 40 Indian cities.
 
Earlier this year, Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, had stated that he expects India to become its third-largest market within five years.
 
"We will continue the momentum we enjoy in the upper, upscale, and luxury segment. We will also look at the lower end of the chain scales and create more opportunities for the value-conscious inbound international traveller and the domestic traveller," Capuano had said.

Topics : Brigade group Indian Hotels JW Mariott

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

