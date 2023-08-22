Tata Capital onboards Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has named Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. The company plans to launch a multi-media campaign featuring the young cricketer in the upcoming weeks, according to its exchange filing on Tuesday.

Representing the aspirations and dreams of India's youthful, dynamic, and diverse population, Shubman Gill has become a self-made youth icon with a tremendous fan following across the country. His style of play, which combines the qualities of determination, reliability, and trustworthiness, aligns seamlessly with Tata Capital's brand promise "Count on Us," the filing further stated.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in cricket mirrors Tata Capital's path in the financial services sector – both driven by passion, skill, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence," said Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer - digital and marketing, Tata Capital.

The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) anticipates a period of consistent, market-leading growth across its segments. Collaborating with the cricketer is projected to aid in both accelerating and magnifying this growth, positioning the Tata Capital brand as the preferred financial services provider in the customer's mindset.

Expressing his views on the partnership with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill stated, "It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital, a brand renowned for its strong legacy of excellence, innovation, and commitment."