Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (-0.02%)
19390.05 -3.55
Nifty Midcap (1.12%)
38551.65 + 425.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.85%)
5377.15 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (-0.12%)
43950.40 -51.60
Heatmap

Tata Capital onboards Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) anticipates a period of consistent, market-leading growth across its segments

Tata Capital

Tata Capital

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has named Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. The company plans to launch a multi-media campaign featuring the young cricketer in the upcoming weeks, according to its exchange filing on Tuesday.

Representing the aspirations and dreams of India's youthful, dynamic, and diverse population, Shubman Gill has become a self-made youth icon with a tremendous fan following across the country. His style of play, which combines the qualities of determination, reliability, and trustworthiness, aligns seamlessly with Tata Capital's brand promise "Count on Us," the filing further stated.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in cricket mirrors Tata Capital's path in the financial services sector – both driven by passion, skill, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence," said Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer - digital and marketing, Tata Capital.

The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) anticipates a period of consistent, market-leading growth across its segments. Collaborating with the cricketer is projected to aid in both accelerating and magnifying this growth, positioning the Tata Capital brand as the preferred financial services provider in the customer's mindset.

Expressing his views on the partnership with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill stated, "It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital, a brand renowned for its strong legacy of excellence, innovation, and commitment."

Also Read

Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman Gill fined by ICC over public criticism of umpire's decision

Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is

WI vs IND 4th T20 Highlights: Gill, Jaiswal take series to decider with win

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK preview: Defending champs face a rejuvenated yellow army

Axis Bank partners Cleartrip to give travel benefits to credit card holders

Jupiter Hospitals raises Rs 123 cr in pre -IPO round; gets Sebi's nod

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Forging hope amidst closure: New beginnings for GM's Talegaon Plant?

LIC acquires 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services through demerger process

Topics : Shubman Gill Tata Capital Tata group

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon