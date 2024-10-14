Business Standard
Tata Capital, Tata Motors Finance merger receives RBI's approval

Through this merger, Tata Capital aims to attract new customers in the rapidly growing commercial vehicle and passenger car financing segments

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of Tata Capital, an unlisted entity, with Tata Motors Finance, paving the way for the formation of India’s 12th largest non-banking finance company.

The RBI sent its “no-objection” to both companies early this month, as per the company’s regulatory filings. As consideration for the merger, Tata Capital will issue its equity shares to the shareholders of Tata Motors Finance, resulting in Tata Motors holding a 4.7 per cent stake in the merged entity. In September, the Competition Commission of India had cleared the merger. The banking regulator’s permission is key to moving the merger process forward, said a legal source.

The RBI’s approval is important for the company, which is expected to list its shares by September next year, as per an earlier mandate by the regulator, which asked all NBFCs classified as ‘upper layer’ to list their shares by September 2025.

As of March 31, 2024, Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, directly owns 92.83 per cent of Tata Capital's equity shares, with the majority of the remaining stake held by other Tata Group companies and trusts.

Through this merger, Tata Capital aims to attract new customers in the rapidly growing commercial vehicle and passenger car financing segments. The company plans to enhance customer service with digital offerings while providing unique growth opportunities for its employees.

In the last five years, Tata Sons invested a total of Rs 6,097 crore in Tata Capital, demonstrating the group's commitment to enhancing its lending business and transforming into a retail-focused financial services firm. Besides, Tata Capital is also funding the needs of various Tata Group affiliates, including suppliers, vendors, and dealers.

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Tata Sons is also planning to buy an additional 12.65 per cent stake in Tata AutoComp Systems (Taco) for Rs 2,122 crore from Tata Capital at a total equity valuation of Rs 16,800 crore. At present, Tata Sons holds a 40 per cent stake in the company, while Tata Motors holds a 26 per cent stake in Tata AutoComp Systems, an auto components firm.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

