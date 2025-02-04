Business Standard

Tata Communications, CoRover.ai partner for sovereign AI solutions in India

Tata Communications, CoRover.ai partner for sovereign AI solutions in India

Both companies will work on citizen-centric applications, digital public infrastructure, and scalable e-governance solutions for both public and private enterprises

Aashish Aryan
Feb 04 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Tata Communications has tied up with CoRover.ai to provide sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to Indian enterprises and government bodies, the two companies said.
 
Both companies will work on citizen-centric applications, digital public infrastructure, and scalable e-governance solutions for both public and private enterprises.
 
"As India pursues its Digital India vision, Tata Communications’ expertise in sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform, along with CoRover.ai’s industry-first conversational AI capabilities, will be a major stride in building a robust AI ecosystem that’s tailored not only to meet current demands but also to anticipate future needs," said Neelakantan Venkataraman, vice president and global head of cloud and edge business at Tata Communications.
 
 
The joint venture will focus on generative AI solutions in text, voice, and video. All data, the companies said, will be stored in India and processed by locally trained models.
 
"Our collaboration with Tata Communications will redefine how Indian enterprises and government institutions harness AI’s potential while retaining control over data and operations within the country," said Ankush Sabharwal, founder and chief executive officer of CoRover.ai.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

