Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics appoints KC Ang as head of chip production business

Tata Electronics appoints KC Ang as head of chip production business

Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics' advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships

KC Ang, Tata Electronics

KC Ang will report to Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Electronics has appointed former senior executive of GlobalFoundries, KC Ang as President and Head of its foundry business - Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

Ang will report to Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics.

US-based GlobalFoundries is known for producing chips for Qualcomm, AMD, Infineon, Lockheed Martin etc.

Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics' advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships to position Tata Semiconductor as a global leader in chip manufacturing, a company statement said.

Born in Malaysia, Ang holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Texas.

 

Also Read

PremiumRatan Tata with his adopted dogs at Bombay House, the Tata headquarters | Photo: Ratan Tata's social media handle

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will to avoid litigation, say lawyers

Trent

Trent zooms 6% on crossing portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores

tata projects

Tata Projects eyes Rs 2,500 cr via rights issue at Rs 6,700 cr valuation

Shibashish Roy, Croma

Tata Group appoints Shibashish Roy as MD & CEO of Croma from April 1

Shibashish Roy, Croma

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

"With over three decades of experience in the foundry industry, Ang specialises in fab startup, management, operations, and technology transfer, as well as customer, supplier, and industry relationship management," the statement said.

Ang has worked in several countries including Malaysia, Germany, the US and China.

Most recently, Ang was President Asia and Chairman China at GlobalFoundries, where he served for over 15 years, the statement said.

"This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing," Ang said.

Tata Electronics has committed investment of Rs 91,000 crore to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera, Gujarat.

Tata Electronics is developing capabilities in electronics manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services. The company employs over 65,000 people across its operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

milk factory amul mother dairy

MilkLane seal Rs 400 crore supply deal with dairy major Milky Mist

Reliance

Reliance partners with BLAST to boost, expand e-sports business in India

Adani Group

Chile's Codelco to supply copper concentrate to Adani Group-owned smelter

NTPC

NTPC seeks global partners to build 15 GW nuclear power projects in India

PremiumSRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

Agilus Diagnostics lowers marketing spend 2 years after rebranding

Topics : Tata group Tata semiconductor semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon