close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

While the EQB 350 comes with significant performance enhancements, it retains the same 66.5 kWh battery pack similar to its predecessor

BS Web Team New Delhi
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz has introduced an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), EQB 350 in India.
According to a LiveMint report, the electric SUV has been launched with a starting price of Rs 77.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new model EQB 350 replaces the previous model EQB 300 4Matic, which was launched in December 2022, at a starting price of Rs 74.50 lakhs (ex-showroom).

While the EQB 350 comes with significant performance enhancements, it retains the same 66.5 kWh battery pack similar to its predecessor. The new electric SUV comes with 288bhp of power as compared to the previous 225bhp, and a torque output of 520Nm, up from 390Nm.
While visually, the updated EQB 350 closely resembles its predecessor, it still has a few minor changes that have been incorporated, the report added. It further states that there are no major cosmetic alterations in the appearance of the new electric SUV.

However, the carmaker has introduced a new set of 18-inch light-alloy wheels, specifically designed for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The new SUV retains its fake black panel grille and features LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist. It also includes LED tail lights with an accompanying LED strip, roof rails, and backlit turn indicators.
Talking about its interiors, the report said that the new EQB 350 maintains a similar design aesthetic. It features a spacious center console housing two 10.25-inch displays for the dashboard and infotainment system. The infotainment system utilizes the MBUX system, which is a signature of the company. The cabin offers added luxurious touches such as rose gold accents, two-tone seats, a rearview camera, and a motorized tailgate. 

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

Mercedes-Benz to drive 10 new models into India in 2023: MD & CEO

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Mercedes-Benz's India sales jump 36% in FY23; female customer base doubles

Adani group pulls out of M&As; plans to focus on debt prepayments

Omron Healthcare to launch at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in March 2025

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

CBI files case against IL&FS Transportation Network for defrauding 19 banks

Sterlite Copper gets access to Thoothukudi unit for maintenance after 5 yrs


The all-new electric SUV can reach the battery per cent from 10 to 80 in a span of 32 minutes, using a 100kW DC charger, whereas, using an 11kW wall box charger would require 6.25 hours. Despite the increase in power, the EQB's estimated driving range remains unchanged at 423km (WLTP).
Topics : Mercedes India Mercedes Benz India Electric SUVs carmakers in India Luxury carmakers BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
2 min read

Adani group pulls out of M&As; plans to focus on debt prepayments

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Omron Healthcare to launch at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in March 2025

Omron, Omron Healthcare
1 min read

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

CBI files case against IL&FS Transportation Network for defrauding 19 banks

CBI
2 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Apple
2 min read

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

GAIL
2 min read

Sterlite Copper gets access to Thoothukudi unit for maintenance after 5 yrs

Sterlite, Thoothukudi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon