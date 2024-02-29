Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata JLR aims to generate over a third of its own power globally by 2030

The company said work would start this year on the automaker's first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood and Wolverhampton, which should be completed by the end of 2026

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury British automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to generate 36.4% of its own power globally from renewable energy projects by 2030 to cut energy bills, reduce reliance on the grid, and help lower carbon emissions, it said on Thursday
The unit of India's Tata Motors said it aimed to generate more than a quarter of its own energy in the United Kingdom, where the bulk of its operations are located.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company said work would start this year on the automaker's first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood and Wolverhampton, which should be completed by the end of 2026.
As well as pushing to cut carbon emissions, automakers have been seeking ways to make production costs more predictable.
Last October, Mercedes-Benz said it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spain's Iberdrola for 140 megawatts (MW) of wind energy from a Baltic Sea wind park.
JLR said its new off-grid energy projects aimed to produce almost 120 MW of renewable energy at their peak, enough to power nearly 44,500 homes.
JLR said its existing energy efficiency projects cut emissions by 26% in 2023 compared to 2020. The automaker aims to cut carbon emissions across its operations by 46% by 2030 and is targeting net zero emissions by 2039.

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover reports best-ever sales at 3,582 units in Apr-Dec period

Tata Motors rides Jaguar Land Rover on road to turn net cash positive

Chandrayaan-3: Why rover is in 'sleep mode' and other mission updates

JLR reports best-ever H1 performance, sales grow two-fold to 2,356 units

Tata Motors shifts into high gear with Jaguar Land Rover at the wheel

JSW Steel floats subsidiary for production of hot, cold-rolled steel item

Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD designate, Bharat Puri to step down

SoftBank arm SVF India pares 2.17% stake in One 97 Communications

Must acquire three Jet Airways planes in six months, says Ace Aviation

Power Grid Corporation's prospects factored in at current valuations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon