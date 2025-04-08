Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors global wholesales decline 3% to 366,177 units in Q4 FY25

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY25 were at 146,999 units

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range sales were at 107,765 units in Q4 FY25. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,66,177 units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY25 were at 1,46,999 units, lower by 6 per cent against Q4 FY24, the company said in a statement.

British arm Jaguar Land Rover clocked 1,11,413 units in the fourth quarter, up 1 per cent from the same period a year ago. Jaguar wholesales during the quarter were 7,070 units, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 1,04,343 units, it added.

 

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range sales were at 1,07,765 units in Q4 FY25, lower by 3 per cent over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

