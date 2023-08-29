Tata Motors unit unveils new brand identity for electric vehicles

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, on Tuesday launched a new brand identity, Tata.ev. as it prepares to introduce 10 new electric vehicles (EV) by 2026.

“We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with the focus on sustainability, community, and technology,” said Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, sales and service strategy, TPEML.

“The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of 'Move with Meaning', unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology,” said the company in a statement.

“TATA.ev identified a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility,” it said.

The TATA.ev brand identity has been developed with Landor & Fitch.

Tata Motors enjoys more than 70 per cent share of the electric passenger vehicle market. Its portfolio includes Nexon EV range, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The company recently crossed the milestone of selling 100,000 EVs. Tata Motors expects EVs to account for half of its passenger vehicle sales by 2030. Selling around 19,000 EVs in the April-June quarter of FY24, TPEML is on the path to selling 100,000 EVs in FY24.

TPEML, which has TPG Rise Climate as an investor, aims to invest $2 billion by 2026 to launch 10 new EVs, build a dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEV) architecture, support local manufacture of key components, and develop advanced automotive technologies.