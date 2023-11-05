Tata Steel seeks financial aid for Netherlands unit; to submit proposal

After securing a funding in the UK, Tata Steel is looking for a financial aid from the Netherlands government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

In October 2021, Tata Steel completed the process of separating Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Netherlands as two independent companies from Tata Steel Europe.

"In Netherlands, we will shortly be submitting the detailed decarbonisation proposal to the Dutch government seeking regulatory and financial support," Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran said.

Tata Steel Netherlands has been working intensely with Government of Netherlands on the contours of the decarbonisation project covering emission and health standards.

The detailed decarbonisation proposal will shortly be submitted to Government of Netherlands seeking regulatory and financial support which is critical for the company's Dutch operations.

Both parties will then discuss the detailed conditions of the project, a Tata Steel statement said.

The board of Tata Steel will duly consider the project for approval at an appropriate time, it said.

The company did not elaborate on the decarbonisation plans it looks to undertake in the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, the company has a 7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant in IJmuiden. The company's goal is to produce CO2-neutral steel by 2050 in Europe.

On September 15, Tata Steel and the UK government agreed on a joint investment plan of 1.25 billion pounds to execute decarbonisation plans at Port Talbot steel making facility in Britain under which it will install new plant machinery with low emission technologies.

Of the 1.25 billion pounds, the UK government's contribution would be of up to 500 million pounds, Tata Steel said.

India-headquartered Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelwork of 5 MTPA at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.

Also Read NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail AUS vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Dutch demolished in Delhi by Australia Not so keen on any other new acquisitions: Tata Steel CEO Narendran Marico expects revenue growth to come back in H2, says MD & CEO Gupta Gharwapsi: India Inc taps former talent pool to fill executive positions Maruti to boost flexibility in mfg to roll out vehicles as per mkt demand Tyre demand to remain robust amid positive environment: JK Tyre CMD Hyundai India set for SUVs accounting over 60% of sales in 2023: COO Garg