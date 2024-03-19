TCS BaNCS selected by Central Bank in US for core technology modernisation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that Central Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, will use TCS BaNCS to update its core technology infrastructure, drive innovation, and strengthen customer relationships. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.





Central Bank manages more than $20 billion in assets, serving more than 150 locations in 78 communities throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The bank will harness the full potential of TCS BaNCS' application programming interface (API) ecosystem, fostering interconnectedness across applications, services, and platforms.

This will enhance Central Bank's customer acquisition process and improve employee productivity. With real-time processing, the bank’s employees will gain a holistic view of its customer relationships and create and deploy differentiated products rapidly.

John Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer, Central Bank, commented, “When the decision was made to modernise our core as part of a long-term strategy, we looked extensively for a true partner. Given our shared commitment to technology and its role in the customer experience, TCS, with its TCS BaNCS product suite, was a natural choice for Central Bank.”

The online account opening module of TCS BaNCS will optimise Central Bank’s customer acquisition processes, improve productivity, and help them gain real-time insights into customer relationships. It will also accelerate the process for Central Bank to create and deploy products that meet its customers’ evolving needs.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, TCS, said, “Our extensive investments in TCS BaNCS, contextual knowledge of the financial services industry, and strong track record in execution make us the preferred solution partner for preeminent institutions such as Central Bank that are dedicated to innovating at scale.”

Amit Bajaj, President, TCS North America, said, "TCS’ longstanding partnerships with regional community banks, credit unions, and financial institutions continue to expand as we serve multiple such local and regional banks in North America. We have been working with these financial institutions to modernise their core platforms so they can adapt to their customers’ ever-evolving digital needs."