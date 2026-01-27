TCS to set up one of its largest delivery centres in Brazil with $37 mn

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the construction of one of its largest delivery centres in Londrina, Brazil. The campus will be developed with an initial investment of $37 million (Rs 3,300 crore) and is expected to be completed by 2027.

The new campus will create over 1,600 new jobs and will serve as a strategic hub supporting clients across industries in Brazil and Latin America. This is one of the largest investments made by TCS in Latin America, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Palácio Iguaçu, in the presence of Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior (Ratinho Júnior), Governor of the state of Paraná, Brazil, and Bruno Rocha, country head, TCS Brazil.

Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior (Ratinho Júnior), Governor of the state of Paraná, Brazil, said, “This new strategic investment will transform Paraná into one of the major centres of IT services in Brazil. The state government invests heavily in qualified training from the ground up.”

This new facility will enable consolidation of the existing workforce into a single location and provide additional capacity to accommodate the new hires. The new TCS-owned facility will function as a strategic hub for collaboration and innovation, enabling business transformation through technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and ERP solutions, among others.

Bruno Rocha, country head, TCS Brazil, said, “This new campus reinforces our commitment to Brazil and to the entire Latin America region. Once ready, the state-of-the-art facility will represent a future-ready innovation hub designed to enable digital transformation for clients, contribute to the region’s sustainable growth and offer best-in-class job opportunities for local talent. With over two decades of operations in Brazil and delivery centres across Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and a portfolio of over 200 clients across industries, Brazil remains a strategic market for us. Our recognition as one of the country’s top employers for 10 consecutive years further reflects our deep-rooted presence and people-first approach.”

As the largest multinational in the city, TCS currently employs around 2,500 people, operating out of three leased buildings.

This strategic expansion, which includes developing workforce capabilities in Google, AWS, SAP and Microsoft technologies, will bolster innovation for Brazilian and international clients. It will further enable clients to grow amid an environment of constant change, emboldening TCS’ vision to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. As part of this vision, starting this January, TCS offices in Londrina have launched their AI labs, rolling out the global initiative of tcsAI Fridays, a key enabler to accelerate AI adoption and drive an AI-first culture.

TCS has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, serving more than 200 clients in sectors such as banking, insurance, mining, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications. In September 2025, the company opened its first TCS Pace Port in São Paulo to further transform businesses in Brazil and Latin America through innovations in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.