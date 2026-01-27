Tata Consumer Q3 results: Net profit jumps 36% to ₹384.52 crore

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a 36.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹384.52 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by volume growth from its India business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹281.92 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, the Tata group FMCG arm.

Its revenue from operations rose by 15.04 per cent to ₹5,112 crore in the December quarter of FY'26. It was at ₹4,443.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of TCPL in the December quarter were at ₹4,582.24 crore, up 12.11 per cent.

Tata Consumer's total income, including other income, stood at ₹5,145.01 crore, up 14.45 per cent.

In the December quarter, TCPL's overall branded business was up 14.32 per cent to ₹4,602.79 crore. It was at ₹4,026.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water, and other value-added products.

In this TCPL's revenue from its India business was up 13.03 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,203.12 crore in the third quarter of FY'26.

The growth in the India Branded business was led by "underlying volume growth of 15 per cent" in the December quarter, TCPL said in its earnings statement.

In TCPL's beverages segment in India, "coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 40 per cent for the quarter".

Its RTD (Ready-to-Drink) business delivered its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, recording 26 per cent revenue growth in Q3.

Overall, TCPL's India packaged beverages business revenue grew 3 per cent.

Its revenue from the India Foods business grew 19 per cent.

TCPL's salt revenue grew 14 per cent during the quarter, supported by strong volume growth. Capital Foods, a business which it had acquired a couple of years ago, accelerated innovation with new product launches during the quarter.

TCPL's international branded business was up 17.37 per cent to ₹1,399.67 crore. This was led by "strong coffee performance in the USA".

The brand "Eight O'Clock coffee continues to gain market share (in the US). In Canada, Tetley is the fastest growing brand in speciality tea," said TCPL.

Besides, TCPL's revenue from non-branded business was at ₹546.67 crore, up 22.53 per cent during the quarter. This segment includes TCPL's tea and coffee plantation and extraction business.

Tata Starbucks -- a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation -- continued to expand its stores across metros and smaller cities. It added 12 new stores during the quarter.

This brings the total number of stores to 504 across 81 cities.

"Q3FY26 marked another quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Tata Consumer Products, led by healthy volume-led growth and sustained momentum across our core as well as growth businesses," Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said.

Looking ahead, he said, "With improving margins, disciplined execution and a sharper focus on high-growth categories, we remain confident in our strategy to build a more agile, innovation-led and profitable consumer business for the long term." Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd were trading at ₹1,179.05 on the BSE, up 2.24 per cent.