Home / Companies / News / Tejas completes ₹7,492-cr BSNL deal to set up 100,000 4G, 5G sites

Tejas completes ₹7,492-cr BSNL deal to set up 100,000 4G, 5G sites

The company won the Rs 7,492-crore deal after completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS

Telecom

Tejas Networks Chief Operating Officer Arnob Roy said the company has completed shipment of phase 1 order it bagged for VIL and executed the project as well.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:05 PM IST



Tata Group's telecom gear firm Tejas Networks has completed the supply of telecom equipment to BSNL to set up 1 lakh sites for 4G and 5G services under the deal awarded in August 2023, the company said in a recent update.

"We shipped more than 100,000 sites for the BSNL 4G/5G network. This is one of the largest single-vendor RAN networks in the world ever delivered in record time. So I think I'm very proud of the team and also the consortium of TCS, C-DoT and our customer BSNL for actually helping us make this happen," Tejas Networks CEO and Managing Director Anand Athreya said during the company's recent earnings call.

 

The company won the Rs 7,492-crore deal after completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

BSNL is expected to launch its 4G services in June -- about nine years after private operators rolled out their services. The BSNL network is planned to be upgraded to 5G services after stabilisation of 4G services.

The company posted a consolidated loss of about Rs 72 crore and 44 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,907 crore during the March quarter. 

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Tejas Networks had posted a multifold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 446.53 crore and more than threefold jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8,923 crore.

During the quarter, Tejas Networks signed a strategic technology collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation Japan for the development of advanced wireless technologies, radio access network (RAN) technologies, and also the Core and EPC (engineering procurement and construction) and also for joint go-to-market strategy.

Tejas had also bagged a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Ltd to supply telecom gears to enhance backend network capacity of the company across multiple circles in December.

Tejas Networks Chief Operating Officer Arnob Roy said the company has completed shipment of phase 1 order it bagged for VIL and executed the project as well.

Tejas Networks is in advanced talks for a follow-up contract with BSNL and is looking for a tender for train security project Rail Kavach, he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)





First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

