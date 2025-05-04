Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Container cargo surge propels Kolkata Port's April 2025 growth at 45%

Container cargo surge propels Kolkata Port's April 2025 growth at 45%

A key driver of this growth was a 31.18 per cent surge in container traffic, with the port handling 75,716 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 57,717 TEUs in April 2024, the port said

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

At the dock level, HDC handled 4.363 MMT, registering a 45 per cent increase from 2.993 MMT in April 2024, while KDS handled 1.604 MMT, a rise of 44 per cent from 1.113 MMT last year.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sharp rise in cargo volumes and a significant jump in container traffic have propelled Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, to the top of the growth chart among India's major ports in April 2025, with 45.32 per cent year-on-year increase in throughput.

The SMP, formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, handled 5.967 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in April 2025 compared to 4.106 MMT in the same month last year, the highest growth recorded among all major ports in the country.

A key driver of this growth was a 31.18 per cent surge in container traffic, with the port handling 75,716 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 57,717 TEUs in April 2024, the port said. 

 

It comprises 62,021 TEUs at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and 13,695 TEUs at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

At the dock level, HDC handled 4.363 MMT, registering a 45 per cent increase from 2.993 MMT in April 2024, while KDS handled 1.604 MMT, a rise of 44 per cent from 1.113 MMT last year.

The growth was supported by increased movement of petroleum products, LPG, vegetable oil, coal varieties, metallurgical coke, raw petroleum coke, manganese ore, other ores, fly ash, pulses, foodgrains and fertilisers. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Macrotech Developers to launch Rs 19k crore housing projects this fiscal

Premiumsteel, steel industry

Bhushan Power & Steel liquidation may attract bids from top steel firms

CCI

Parliamentary panel seeks info on digital market competition from CCI, MCA

NMDC

NMDC posts record 15% rise in iron ore production in April, sales grow 3%

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar Land Rover resumes car exports to US post Trump tariff pause: Report

Topics : Kolkata port Ports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon