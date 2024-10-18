Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Temasek's Fullerton picks up controlling stake in Lendingkart for Rs 252 cr

Temasek's Fullerton picks up controlling stake in Lendingkart for Rs 252 cr

The fintech company plans to deepen its reach in underserved markets and improve its technology with the latest capital infusion

Over 450 promoters cut stake in shareholding amid new market highs

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore’s Temasek, has acquired a controlling stake in Lendingkart, a fintech firm in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) lending space.

FFH will infuse Rs 252 crore into the company, following which it will become a majority controlling shareholder in the Ahmedabad-based company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The capital infusion is subject to regulatory approval.

“Our investments in Lendingkart are a testament to our continued belief in the MSME opportunity in India and that well-governed, scalable franchises can bring significant value to small businesses,” said Hong Ping Yeo, CEO, FFH.
 

The fintech company plans to deepen its reach in underserved markets and improve its technology with the latest capital infusion.

“This investment represents a vote of confidence in Lendingkart's ability to transform the MSME lending landscape. Our goal is to replicate FFH’s past successes in the Indian financial market. With FFH’s backing, we aim to bring more small businesses into the formal lending ecosystem,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and managing director, Lendingkart.

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trillion across various projects in Odisha

digital competition Bill

Karnataka plans 1-2% levy on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber

Premiumvistara

Vistara's in-flight experience to continue for some time after merger

Vedanta

Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trn in Odisha for alumina refinery, aluminium plant

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance's stock tumbles 14% on RBI action against subsidiary


Founded in 2014 by Lunia, Lendingkart offers loans through its in-house non-banking financial company (NBFC) and co-lending partnerships with other banks and NBFCs.

The company has raised around Rs 1,050 crore from investors, including Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, and India Quotient.

It claims to have disbursed over 3,00,000 loans amounting to Rs 20,000 crore, with a presence in more than 4,100 pincodes.

Also Read

Temasek

Temasek seeks CCI approval to buy stake in foodtech firm Rebel Foods

Haldiram

Temasek in talks to pick minority stake in Haldiram's at $11 bn valuation

Temasek

Temasek nears deal to acquire a significant minority stake in VFS Global

Temasek

Temasek's arm cuts off 1.4% stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

Temasek

Temasek investments in Americas cross bets on China first time in decade

Topics : Temasek Holdings Temasek Lendingkart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon