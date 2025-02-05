Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Titan likely to pay more to source gold from bullion banks as supply falls

Titan likely to pay more to source gold from bullion banks as supply falls

Jewellers such as Titan, which owns the Tanishq and CaratLane brands, lease gold from bullion banks, which import the metal, to avoid inventory risks due to fluctuation in prices

Titan

Titan also said it is difficult to predict fourth-quarter growth due to gold prices hitting an all-time peak amid fears of a new US-China trade war | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian jeweller Titan will likely have to pay higher interest rates to lease gold from bullion banks, which have increased shipments to the US in search of bigger profits, tightening supply in other regions, the company said on Wednesday.

Jewellers such as Titan, which owns the Tanishq and CaratLane brands, lease gold from bullion banks, which import the metal, to avoid inventory risks due to fluctuation in prices of the yellow metal.

Global bullion banks are flying gold into the US from trading hubs catering to Asian consumers to capitalize on the unusually high premium that US gold futures are enjoying over spot prices, Reuters reported this week.

 

Worries over US import tariffs planned by President Donald Trump have driven gold delivered to Comex-approved warehouses to highest since July 2022.

"Gold moved from London market to Comex because of anticipated tariffs. Suddenly, there is gold shortage in the last one week, and gold metal loan interest rates are also fluid," Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery division said in an investor call.

Also Read

Titan

Weak margin in Q3 show drags Titan share price 4%; analysts weigh in

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Services PMI; MPC; Trump-China news; Swiggy, Titan Q3; IPO

Titan

Titan Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 1,047 crore, sales up 26%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results Feb 4: Asian Paints and Titan among 130 to post earnings today

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

The initial indications are that the rates on gold leasing could go up, Titan said without giving the quantum of the rise it expects to see from current 1.5 per cent-2 per cent.

"We need to wait for a month or two to understand how the supply and therefore the pricing will play out," said Vijay Govindarajan, the company's associate vice president - Finance.

Titan also said it is difficult to predict fourth-quarter growth due to gold prices hitting an all-time peak amid fears of a new US-China trade war. It did not specify which metric of growth it was referring to.

The company reported third-quarter profit above estimates after market hours on Tuesday.

It also said it absorbed the full impact of inventory losses from the Indian government cutting gold import taxes in July 2024, which weighed on its second-quarter profit despite higher sales.

Titan already held inventory before the cut in import taxes, reducing the average value of its stock. It also had to sell the old inventory at lower market prices following the cut.

"We hope that we are able to sustain some kind of growth rates that we have seen between all the quarters put together, or at least second and third-quarter," Chawla said, adding that customers might buy gold if prices don't fall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Bombay HC to hear Volkswagen's plea against $1.4 bn tax notice on Feb 17

Zomato

Zomato appoints two chiefs of staff after receiving 18,000 applications

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota announces EV, battery push in China, US as quarterly profit surges

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI looks to raise around Rs 5K crore via perpetual bonds before end of Feb

Zepto

Zepto world's second most downloaded app in food and drink category

Topics : Titan Titan Company Gold Prices Bullion industry jewellery market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon