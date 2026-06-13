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TN pollution body flags alleged violations at Tata's iPhone components unit

The pollution regulator has warned that the unit may face closure action and possible stoppage of power supply if Tata Electronics fails to provide a satisfactory explanation

Tata Electronics

Vehicles pass through the security check at the entrance of Tata Electronics Plant in southern India which makes Apple iPhone component in Hosur, Tamil Nadu | REUTERS/File Photo

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

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The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Tata Electronics' components factory for iPhone production over alleged discharge of wastewater from the unit into nearby agricultural land.
 
The notice warned that if the company fails to give any satisfactory explanation, the unit may be issued a closure notice, and other measures like stoppage of power supply will be considered. When contacted, a Tata Electronics official told Business Standard that it has "already responded to the notice, and is in compliance with the regulations".
 
Tata Electronics is a major stakeholder in Apple's plans to shift a considerable share of its production to India, as part of its China Plus One strategy. It is also the second-biggest supplier to Apple in South Asia after Taiwan's Foxconn.
 
 
The company was given a 15-day window to respond to the show-cause notice, from the date of its receipt. The notice was issued on May 15, but Business Standard could not confirm when the company received the letter.
 
The plant is located at Ayyaranpalli Village in Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu. 

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After receiving frequent complaints from the owner of an agricultural land adjacent to the unit, alleging that the unit was discharging wastewater into the open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining open land, the pollution regulator conducted multiple inspections between December 2025 and May 2026. The allegation also included storing wastewater within the premises in a pond-like structure, thereby affecting the nearby agricultural fields and contaminating the well water.
 
The inspections and tests found that Tata discharged wastewater into a rainwater harvesting pond inside its facility, which overflowed and contaminated groundwater in the open wells in nearby agricultural lands, the notice said. Though corrective actions were suggested by the TNPCB on December 24 last year, Tata allegedly did not take any measures on those lines, the letter said.
 
"We are compliant with the regulator, and have already responded to the notice. Corrective actions have been taken," said a company source.
 
The regulator highlighted that the company was given consent to operate the plant on condition that there shall not be any discharge of effluent either treated or untreated into storm water drain at any point of time.

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Topics : Tata group Tamil Nadu Company News

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

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