close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

MoD approves capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 45,000 crore

Proposals also cleared for the avionic upgrade of Dornier-228 aircraft; procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile; and 12 Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Ajai Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, heading the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for nine capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 45,000 crore.

The DAC decided that all these procurements would be made from Indian vendors under the Buy (Indian - Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM)/Buy (Indian) category.

Rajnath felt this would result in a substantial push to the Indian defence industry towards achieving the goal of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

To enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increased survivability of mechanised forces, the DAC accorded an AoN for procurement of Light Armoured Multi-purpose Vehicles (LAMV) and for Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S).

Separately, the DAC cleared an AoN for procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), and for Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs) for swift mobilisation and deployment of artillery guns and radars.

The DAC also approved procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs), which will greatly enhance its capabilities in hydrographic operations.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed; Rajnath backs decision

Rajnath Singh stresses on need for comprehensive health at NAMS event

Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says defence ministry

India faces basic contradiction in drafting policies for renewables sector

AAIB reaches Mumbai airport, begins investigation into plane crash

Himachal CM Sukhu donates all his savings to state disaster relief fund

Mumbai's double-decker buses ride into the sunset amid Bollywood memories

USCIRF to hold hearing on religious freedom in India on September 20

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here


The DAC also accorded AoN for Indian Air Force (IAF) operations, which include avionic upgradation of Dornier Aircraft to improve the accuracy and reliability for operations.

The DAC cleared the procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile (SR-SAR) as a potent, indigenous Precision Guided Weapon (PGW) for the indigenous Dhruv ALH Mk-IV helicopters.

An AoN was also accorded for procurement of 12 Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh stated that it was time to upgrade indigenisation targets. "Rather than a threshold of 50 per cent indigenous content for IDDM projects, we should aim for a minimum 60-65 per cent indigenous content," he said.


Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence Defence ministry

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon