Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TotalEnergies launches final phase of $27 bn Iraq energy project

TotalEnergies launches final phase of $27 bn Iraq energy project

The project aims to boost Iraq's oil, gas and power production, reduce imports from neighbouring Iran and lure back foreign investors

Totalenergies

The second phase, launched on Sunday, will nearly double that by 2028 and eliminate routine flaring of gas, according to Total's statement. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters CAIRO/PARIS
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French oil major TotalEnergies has launched the second development phase at Iraq's Ratawi oilfield and has begun building an accompanying seawater treatment plant, it said on Monday, the final stages of a $27 billion multi-energy project.
 
The project aims to boost Iraq's oil, gas and power production, reduce imports from neighbouring Iran and lure back foreign investors. 
The prime minister of Iraq, Qatar's energy minister and the CEO of TotalEnergies met on Sunday in Baghdad to award the final contracts of the joint Gas Growth Integrated Project, led by Total (45%), Iraq's state-owned Basra Oil Company (30%) and QatarEnergy (25%). 
 
Iraq's oil production has stagnated in recent years as ExxonMobil, Shell and BP scaled back operations in the country due to poor returns under fixed-fee technical service contracts â€” something Baghdad hopes the Total deal will reverse, having sweetened terms by implementing a new revenue-sharing model and reducing the government's share in the project. 
A first redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, initiated by Total in late 2023, will increase production to 120,000 barrels per day by early next year. 

Also Read

Vivo Y31 series

Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cars to get cheaper under GST reform, know new prices here

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

LIVE news updates: BMC asks citizens to avoid coastal, low-lying areas

Uttam Kumar

Frames per Second: Meet Uttam Kumar, the 'Nayak' of Bengal cinema

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee extends gains after WPI; ends 6 paise higher at 88.22/$

The second phase, launched on Sunday, will nearly double that by 2028 and eliminate routine flaring of gas, according to Total's statement. 
Turkey's ENKA construction company will build the oil and gas processing facility with a daily production capacity of 210,000 barrels of oil and 163 million standard cubic feet of gas, according to the Iraqi prime minister's office. 
A 5 million barrel-per-day seawater treatment plant, to be built by South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction, will enable drought-hit Iraq to use seawater in the water-intensive oil production process instead of freshwater from rivers and marshes. 
Total also signed an agreement with China's Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp to build a gas processing plant in southern Iraq with a total capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet per day, the prime minister's office said. 
The wider project includes a 1-gigawatt solar park and additional plants to collect associated gas from oilfields and burn it for electricity, helping to cut Iraq's dependence on Iran, which supplies between a third and 40% of its neighbour's gas and power needs. 
In remarks on Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed the growth of foreign investment” something Iraq has struggled to attract after an initial flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. 
Iraq's oil production capacity has remained at around 5 million barrels per day in recent years. Yet the country had ambitions to rival Saudi Arabia's output of 12 million barrels per day” more than a tenth of global demand â€” when Baghdad launched competitive bidding rounds for oilfield development in 2009, attracting international majors.

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran

India at inflection point with huge AI opportunity: Tata Sons Chairman

Nayara

Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy seeks govt help for refinery repair gear

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric files PLI claim of Rs 400 crore, boosting financial prospects

Adani Ports

Sanctioned oil tanker Spartan nears Adani's Mundra Port in Gujarat

S S V Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer of AM Green

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Topics : Total Iraq energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon