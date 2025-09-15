Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India at inflection point with huge AI opportunity: Tata Sons Chairman

N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran advocated using AI for skilling and creating employment opportunities for all youth in the country. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

India is at an 'inflection point' where it has enormous opportunity to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make a huge impact, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

Speaking at the release of a Niti Aayog report titled 'AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth', Chandrasekaran urged the industry to work with the government in the leveraging of AI.

"We are at an inflection point where we have an enormous opportunity to embrace AI to make a huge impact for our country," he said.

Chandrasekaran advocated using AI for skilling and creating employment opportunities for all youth in the country.

 

"We should be able to solve basic issues, be it healthcare, education using AI and thereby create huge to empowerment opportunities and reduce the inequality that exists today," he said.

In order to do that, Chandrasekaran said the government, the industry, and society have to work together in the leveraging of AI.

"The industry should work closely with the government in the policy formulation, take full ownership and demonstrate execution," he said.

Chandrasekaran said India needs to get AI to work for every sector, be it financial services, be it pharmaceuticals, be it advanced manufacturing, be it agriculture, healthcare, or any of the other sectors.

"We need fully, integrated AI solutions to be able to deliver economic growth and prosperity," he said.

Chandrasekaran noted that the government should enable all of us, small and medium enterprise companies to take full advantage of AI to deliver value, jobs and economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tata Sons

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

