India-US have a long association with tea, says Indian Ambassador
Business Standard

Great loss to industry: Chidambaram 'shocked' over Vikram Kirloskar's death

Kirloskar died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on November 29, the automaker said

Topics
Vikram Kirloskar | P Chidambaram | Cardiac arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Vikram Kirloskar

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed shock over the demise of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman, Vikram S Kirloskar and said his contribution to the automobile sector would be remembered forever.

Kirloskar died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on November 29, the automaker said. "Vikram Kirloskar's sudden passing away is a shock and a great loss to industry in India. Few business persons possessed his qualities of leadership, compassion and genuine friendship," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"His contribution to the automobile industry will be remembered forever. I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter and the other members of his family."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese auto maker Toyota Motor Company and the 130-year-old diversified conglomerate Kirloskar Group. The company, which sells a range of vehicles, unveiled a new variant of its highly popular sports utility vehicle 'Innova HyCross' recently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 14:15 IST

