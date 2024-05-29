Trial to triumph: Adani Group echoes message in latest annual reports

Five of Gautam Adani promoted group companies released their annual reports for FY24 so far this week. The billionaire’s message, common to multiple companies, repeatedly underscored events from the Hindenburg episode and a renewed focus on debt management.

Five Adani group listed entities – NDTV, Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), Ambuja Cements, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy (AGEL), have released their annual reports so far. Of these, Gautam Adani, is the chairman on the boards of four – except NDTV, and has a common message encompassing group level achievement.





Sub-titled 'From Trials to Triumph', Adani's speech dwells on the Hindenburg Research report released in January 2023. Adani starts the address calling them baseless accusations made by a U.S.-based short-seller.

In his common message, Adani also highlighted the group’s renewed focus on liquidity and debt management. “Amidst the challenges, our liquidity became our greatest asset. Augmenting our cash reserves, we raised approximately ' 40,000 crore more, comfortably covering the next two years of our debt repayment.” He further added, “We safeguarded our portfolio against any volatility by pre-paying ' 17,500 crore in margin-linked financing.”

In terms of debt, Adani said, “We dropped our Debt to Ebitda ratio to 2.5x in just six months from 3.3x at the end of March 2023. It is now at 2.2x. We should keep in mind that five years ago, this ratio stood at 7x.” Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation.

Adani added, “The storms that tested us became the very ones that fuelled our strength.” Adani’s message is in line with the overall theme adopted by the Adani companies, of ‘Stronger Than Ever’ with Mount Everest in the backdrop.

Commenting on geopolitical concerns, Adani also noted, “The world stands at a crossroads. Geopolitical tensions strain relationships, the fight against climate change grows more challenging, and technological change disrupts the way we live and work. Amidst this uncertainty, a powerful light shine – the undeniable rise of India.”