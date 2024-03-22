Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP biggest beneficiary of Aurobindo Pharma's Rs 52 cr electoral bonds

Earlier this week, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had highlighted Aurobindo Pharma's case to attack the govt on the now scrapped electoral bonds issue saying it was indulging in extortion

Electoral bond

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma, one of whose directors was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, had bought electoral bonds for a total of Rs 52 crore with more than half of it going to the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to data released by the Election Commission.
The Hyderabad-based firm had purchased electoral bonds between April 3, 2021 to November 8, 2023 and Rs 34.5 crore was donated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rs 15 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Rs 2.5 crore to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The drug maker purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore on November 15, 2022 five days after one of its directors, P Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested for involvement in money laundering linked to the controversial Delhi excise policy, which has been scrapped.
Comments from the company could not be obtained.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel, subsidiary donated Rs 234 cr to BJP via electoral bonds
As per the Election Commission data, BJP encashed this sum on November 21, 2022.
Last year in June, Reddy turned approver in the case after a Delhi court allowed him to do so. Before that the Enforcement Directorate alleged that he indulged in unfair market practices to gain undue advantage from the liquor policy by conspiring with business owners and politicians involved in the excise case.
On November 8, 2023 the company bought electoral bonds worth Rs 25 crore which were encashed by the BJP on November 17, 2023.
Before that on January 5, 2022, Aurobindo Pharma had bought electoral bonds worth Rs 3 crore which were encashed by the BJP on January 12, 2022.
Earlier this week, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had highlighted Aurobindo Pharma's case to attack the government on the now scrapped electoral bonds issue saying it was indulging in "hafta vasuli" (extortion) and claimed that 21 firms facing investigations from the CBI, ED, or IT have donated through electoral bonds.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Everything you need to know about Australia Right to Disconnect Bill

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds data: Metal, mining giants focus on home ground Odisha

Shree Cement enters ready mix concrete segment with 1st greenfield project

Novartis eyes sale of listed unit in India, says Global CEO Narasimhan

JSW Energy arm signs pact with Rel Power to buy wind project for Rs 132 cr

Dr Reddy's, Pharmazz ink licence pact to commercialise resuscitative agent

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electoral Bond Election Commission of India Right to Information Aurobindo Pharma BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon