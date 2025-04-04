Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor integrates ION Mobility to boost EV push in Southeast Asia

This strategic move comes as part of TVS Motor's broader "Reimagine 2030" vision to drive sustainable mobility and technological advancement in a growing market

TVS

TVS(Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor announced the integration of assets of Singapore’s full-stack EV innovator, ION Mobility, to expand its electric vehicle footprint in Southeast Asia. 
This strategic move comes as part of TVS Motor’s broader “Reimagine 2030” vision to drive sustainable mobility and technological advancement in a growing market. 
In a significant leadership development, ION Mobility founder and CEO James Chan has joined TVS Motor as senior vice president. In his new role, Chan will lead the company’s ASEAN operations and spearhead the development and launch of the M1-S electric mobility platform—a model that is already generating strong interest across the region for its agile performance and innovative design. 
 
Sharad Mohan Mishra, president, group strategy, TVS Motor, said: “Integrating ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and core team with our extensive research and development capabilities is a major step toward unlocking new possibilities in Southeast Asia. Our ‘Reimagine 2030’ vision is strongly aligned with ION Mobility’s mission, and together, we’re well positioned to accelerate market penetration and enhance our share in this burgeoning market.” 
"This integration of ION Mobility's assets, combined with TVS Motor's deep expertise in electric mobility, marks a major step toward unlocking new possibilities in the region," the company said in a statement. 

TVS Motor’s move underscores its commitment to sustainable mobility. With nearly 600,000 customers for its flagship TVS iQube electric scooter and a portfolio of over 650 patents in the EV segment, the company aims to leverage its manufacturing scale and quality systems to lead the EV revolution in ASEAN markets. 
"With the acquisition of ION Mobility's assets, IP, and core team, we are thrilled to bring their entrepreneurial energy, design thinking, and engineering strength into TVS Motor. Combined with our research and development depth, quality systems, and manufacturing scale, this partnership positions us to accelerate market penetration and grow our share across Southeast Asia," Mishra added.
 

Topics : tvs TVS Motor

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

