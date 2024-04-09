Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Two entities sell 4.9% stake in Gland Pharma for Rs 1,411 cr via open mkt

Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery Pvt Ltd disposed of 81.20 lakh shares of Gland Pharma in separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

China's Fosun Pharma is the promoter of Gland Pharma and holds a 57.86 per cent stake in the firm.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two entities -- Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery -- on Tuesday divested a 4.9 per cent stake in Gland Pharma for Rs 1,411 crore through open market transactions.
Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery Pvt Ltd disposed of 81.20 lakh shares of Gland Pharma in separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the data on the NSE, Lakumi Trust offloaded 61.65 lakh shares of Gland Pharma and Nicomac Machinery sold more than 19.55 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.74 per cent stake and an 1.18 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were sold within the price range of Rs 1,735.31-1,739.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,411.57 crore.
After the latest transaction, Nicomac Machinery sold its entire 1.18 per cent stake and exited the firm.
Details of the buyers of Gland Pharma's shares could not be ascertained.
Shares of Gland Pharma fell 2.83 per cent to close at Rs 1,807 apiece on the NSE.
China's Fosun Pharma is the promoter of Gland Pharma and holds a 57.86 per cent stake in the firm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Gland Pharma slips 7% after over 5% equity changes hands via block deal

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

Gland Pharma Q3 results: Net porfit at Rs 192 cr, revenue at Rs 1,545 cr

Gland Pharma Q2 result: Net profit fell 20% to Rs 194 cr on higher expenses

Ola Cabs shuts down international ventures, shifts focus to Indian market

Energised by possibilities ahead of Wipro in era of tech progress: CEO

24,000 Nm torque, 300 kWh battery: Tresa Motors unveils V0.2 electric truck

Air India's aircraft technicians planning strike amid mounting woes

Microsoft to invest $2.9 billon to expand AI, cloud infra in Japan

Topics : Gland Pharma Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon