Uber expands into 100 more Indian cities, deepens push beyond major metros

Uber is extending its ride-hailing network into 100 more Indian cities, taking its total footprint to 225 cities in one of the company’s largest domestic expansions. The rollout, anchored by Uber Bike, pushes the company deeper into tier-two and tier-three markets, where it will compete more directly with Rapido and Ola.

The expansion, timed to India’s Independence Day, spans 18 states and one Union Territory and includes a free first ride for new users.

Uber said India is already its largest market globally by the number of earners and third-largest by trip volume, highlighting the country’s role in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Uber will launch Bike operations across the 100 cities, offering an affordable option for everyday journeys and first- and last-mile connectivity. Uber is offering first-time riders a free first ride for a limited period, aimed at introducing more Indians to app-based mobility.

Rishant Ghosh, director for consumer and growth at Uber India and South Asia, said the first phase of ride-hailing in India centred on the biggest cities, and the next phase would be broader. “Going deeper into India is not a side bet, it is an important part of our long-term growth story,” he told Business Standard.

Ghosh attributed the shift to a convergence of rising aspirations, digital adoption and improving infrastructure in smaller cities. Consumers there increasingly expect the same convenience and reliability as those in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru.

The expansion builds on the growing role of two-wheelers in India’s everyday mobility. For riders, Uber Bike offers an affordable way to travel short distances, navigate traffic and connect to public transport. For drivers, it offers a low-barrier way to earn using an asset many already own.

Bike fits into Uber’s broader ambition to build a multimodal platform in India. The company’s offerings span Bike and Auto for everyday journeys, cars, airport rides and Intercity trips, alongside integrations with public transport. Every Uber Bike trip includes in-app safety features such as driver ID verification, an SOS button and trip sharing.

“The opportunity is to understand how each city moves and build the right marketplace around it,” Ghosh said. “That’s why we’re starting with Uber Bike in these 100 cities.”

Asked why the bike category, rather than cars, was spearheading the expansion, Ghosh said bikes were affordable, time-efficient and well suited to single travellers on short journeys. They offer a practical way to navigate congestion in smaller, increasingly crowded cities.

A majority of Uber trips in India already happen on two- or three-wheelers, Ghosh said. “Starting with an affordable product that fits how people already move makes a lot of sense.”

Asked what the rise of Bike and Auto said about how Uber’s India business was evolving, Ghosh said he would not define Uber by any single vehicle category. The company is building a mobility platform, aiming to be the platform of choice whether a rider wants a car, bike, auto or metro connection.

A short trip to a railway station, a daily commute, an airport journey and an intercity trip are all different mobility needs, he said. The product that works for one does not necessarily work for another.

Uber’s India portfolio reflects how Indians travel, from Bike and Auto to cars, airport products and Intercity. “Our larger ambition is to give consumers the right option for each journey,” Ghosh said.

Uber is entering markets where local transport is already cheap and available. The company said it was adding a choice, not replacing the existing ecosystem.

Asked whether Uber was playing catch-up with Rapido’s scale in bikes and smaller cities, Ghosh said strong competition validated the size of the opportunity. “We’re confident about the position we’ve built and the opportunity ahead,” he said.

Asked if the free first ride amounted to an acquisition battle for smaller-town consumers, Ghosh said more players investing in the category signalled considerable headroom for growth. “The first ride may be free, but the second ride has to be earned,” he said. “What brings someone back is reliability, affordability and whether the product genuinely solves an everyday mobility need.”

Bike taxis face regulatory uncertainty in some major states even as Uber makes the category central to its expansion. Ghosh said consumer need for bikes was clear despite that uncertainty. “We support regulation. What the category needs is clear, predictable regulation that allows innovation to grow responsibly,” he said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari welcomed the expansion, pointing to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 as a framework for states to adopt bike taxis and other new mobility services. Gadkari also cited Uber’s partnership with the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan as an example of mobility growth paired with road-safety efforts.

Once bikes are established, Uber plans to bring other products from its portfolio based on each market’s needs. A city may start with Bike because that is the most relevant need today, with Auto, cars or other products following over time.

“Our broader ambition is to build a multimodal mobility platform where Uber adapts to how people actually move, rather than expecting every Indian city to move the same way,” Ghosh said.