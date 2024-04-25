Unilever says Lifebuoy and Lux impacted by cost inflation in India

Unilever said that it saw the impact of commodity cost inflation on its personal wash business in India and Indonesia, which resulted in declines in Lux and Lifebuoy, both large brands in the two markets.

The global consumer major also saw negative price impacts on its fabric cleaning business.

“The negative price was driven by fabric cleaning, where we saw higher-than-expected cost deflation in laundry powders, which resulted in negative price in key emerging markets such as India and Brazil,” Fernando Fernandez, chief financial officer at Unilever, told investors after announcing its results on Thursday.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday said that its release, “Skin cleansing declined due to the impact of price cuts coupled with a drop in volumes in the mass and popular segments while bodywash continued to do well.”

On the fabric cleansing, the Indian arm of the Anglo-Dutch major said that the category continued to witness year-on-year price decline on account of actions taken during the year.

Fernandez also said that its functional nutritional drinks brand, Horlicks, has extended its leadership in India.

“Horlicks extended its leadership in India and grew well with positive volume and price, driven by sustained market development both in the kids and adults segments,” Fernandez said.

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at Hindustan Unilever, the India arm of the global consumer company, told investors on Wednesday post its results that Horlicks has significantly strengthened its position in the market, penetration, market shares, and brand power all see an improvement year-on-year.

Jawa also said on premiumisation that given the context of increasing affluence and under-indexed FMCG consumption, the company has a huge opportunity to build categories of the future through market making and premiumisation.

“During the year, we've used these levers to disproportionately invest in market making and premium cells. For instance, more than 75 per cent of incremental media investment was spent on market-making premium cells. Similarly, more than 70 per cent of our innovation turnover also came from these cells. We continue leaning on home-to-home connects to drive trial and usage,” Jawa said.

The maker of Pears soaps is also increasing its assortment in modern trade and e-commerce to ensure that it wins in high-growth channels.

“We've elevated our execution excellence by amplifying our in-store activation and through strong partnerships with customers in modern trade and e-commerce. As a result of our focus actions, we've increased our on-shelf availability by 200 basis points in modern trade and online availability by 500 basis points in e-commerce. These strategic thrusts are underpinned by our distinctive capabilities that we continue to strengthen,” Jawa told investors.

He also said that its revenue contribution from general trade now stands at 70 per cent, modern trade is around 20 per cent, and sees around 6-7 per cent of its revenue come from e-commerce.

HUL also anticipates a gradual improvement in consumer demand.

HUL’s revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.6 per cent year-on-year at Rs 15,041 crore, while volume growth was a modest 2 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, and its net profit was down, down 1.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,558 crore.