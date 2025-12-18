Universal Music sees India as a big paid market for music in five years

With the music industry pushing for growth in the paid subscription segment, Universal Music India anticipates that the Indian market will mature, potentially becoming a highly impactful paid market for music over the next five years.

“India has around 15 million people who pay for music in a country that has over a billion people. Half a cup of coffee today equals a Spotify or an Apple Music or a YouTube subscription, which can give you 100 per cent legitimate, licensed paid music. It’s a matter of time, and I believe that we are going to be a highly impactful