Vee Technologies announces Rs 200 crore expansion plan in TN
Business Standard

Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs

In a Q&A, Rajat Sood and Som Krishna say their company isn't absolutely return-focused, but is a relative value investor that is looking out for bogh buyouts and minority stakes

Topics
Goldman Sachs | UK | minority shareholders

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Goldman Sachs closed its $9.7 billion global investment fund, West Street Capital Partners VIII, this September. The US-based investor has parked $2 billion in India since 2021 and is looking to invest more through private equity, private credit and others, say Rajat Sood and Som Krishna, managing directors at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in an interview with Raghavendra Kamath. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 15:42 IST

